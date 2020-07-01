City of Richmond will resume parking enforcement in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond plans to resume citywide enforcement for parking violations as it enters Phase Three of reopening.
Starting Monday, July 6, vehicles in violation may be ticketed. A 15 minute parking window will be allowed for curbside pick-up accommodations for restaurants in commercial districts and in neighborhoods with numerous restaurants.
The city says restarting parking enforcement will not impact the current parking citation amnesty program put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fines and penalties are being waived on tickets received on or after March 16, 2020 as long as the original ticketed amount is paid by August 31, 2020. The total amount due on tickets overdue as of March 16, 2020 will be frozen and not accrue additional fines and penalties if paid in full by August 31, 2020.
DMV related hold fees are not included in the amnesty program.
