City of Richmond will resume parking enforcement in July

The city says restarting parking enforcement will not impact the current parking citation amnesty program put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fines and penalties are being waived on tickets received on or after March 16, 2020 as long as the original ticketed amount is paid by August 31, 2020. The total amount due on tickets overdue as of March 16, 2020 will be frozen and not accrue additional fines and penalties if paid in full by August 31, 2020.