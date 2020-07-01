Apps to help with your nest egg

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you growing your nest egg for retirement, but want to save even more? There are a number of apps that can easily help you store money down the road.
These APPS are certainly not meant to replace an IRA or 401K. They are just fun ways to help you save a little extra.
Stash tries to make investing approachable for beginners. You only need 5 dollars to start and the app allows you to pick from 30 different exchange rated funds. It charges 1 to 9 a month depending on the account.
Acorns is another popular one. You set it up to take whatever change you have leftover from a purchase.
Buy a $3.75 coffee - it rounds up to 4 bucks and sends 25 cents to be invested.
The app charges you a buck a month for accounts under $5,000.
Robinhood is pretty highly ranked if you like trading stocks and want to do it from your phone.
Wealthbase is another one to check out - it marries social media and games with stock picking. There is a google play and apple store version.
“It’s very mindless saving which is kind of the best kind of saving honestly. 10:17 but it’s not going to get you to a major goal like retirement so it should be viewed as a supplement to other sorts of efforts,” said Arielle O’Shea a personal finance expert with NerdWallet.
Our partners at NerdWallet reviewed all these money-saving apps - you can check out that out online.
