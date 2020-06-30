VDOT, DRPT seek input on COVID-19 impacts on commuting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation has launched a survey to gauge the impacts of COVID-19 on commuting.
The Virginia Commuter Survey is open to anyone who works and lives in the state.
“This is the first in a series of surveys planned over the next several months. The data will be collected and analyzed by state agencies to assess and determine modifications to transit needs and infrastructure,” VDOT said.
The results will help the state better understand how commuting practices have changed. It will also help identify short- and long-term opportunities and improvements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
To take the survey, click here.
