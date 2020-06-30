Some restaurants to delay moving into Phase Three

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though restaurants can reopen at full capacity on July 1st, it doesn’t mean all eatery owners have to. Some are still concerned about physical distancing in this new age.
You would think to be able to add more customers to the Local’s dining room would make owner Jason Thrasher excited, but he says it’s too soon.
“We’re not gonna move into Phase Three, I personally feel that if we had waited another week or two, but that’s personally for my business,” said Thrasher.
Over the past several weeks, Thrasher says he and his staff have made big changes to adjust to Phase Two, adding new steps for sanitation, changing their menus, and keeping customers apart.
“It adds a couple of minutes to your turn time for each guest,” he says.
He also says it’s been a challenge, bringing back a staff that has had several months off.
“It’s getting back into using a computer, how to make drinks, how to bring up the food,” he says.
And when you look at how other states are now dealing with opening too soon, Thrasher says he’s fine waiting.
“Phase Three for me is really just adding another 20 seats, so I’m fine holding off... I’m not adding another 20 seats to make sure that my staff feels comfortable,” he says.
