RPV announces date, safety methods for State Convention

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Republican Party of Virginia’s State Central Committee decided the date and location for the Quadrennial State Convention.
The RPV will hold an unassembled convention on Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The updated dates and methods are as follows:
- At polling locations proposed by each of the Congressional District Committees no later than July 6 and ratified by the State Central Committee no later than July 11 (more than one district may propose the same polling place), with delegates from each Unit assigned the polling place in the Congressional District in which that Unit has its greatest Republican Party Voting Strength; and
- Provide that voting for the office of State Chairman shall be by ranked-choice voting, for the office of National Committeewoman by majority vote, for the nominations for at-large Elector by plurality vote; and for the proposed change to the Party Plan by the provisions set forth in Article XI of the Plan; and that
- Candidates for State Chair, National Committeewoman, and nominee for at-large Elector be provided the opportunity to address the delegates by an electronic presentation on Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m., which shall be recorded and made available for later viewing; and that
- Delegates who have not paid their required $35 fee prior to Aug. 15 be permitted to pay that fee at their assigned voting location and that the respective District Committees retain all such fees collected at their polling locations; and that
- State convention committees appointed pursuant to Art. VIII, Sec. I of the Plan shall make recommendations to the State Central Committee for action in its role as the Committees on Credentials, Nominations, and Standing Rules under Art. XII, para. 3(a)(i).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention was originally scheduled for May 1 and May 2.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.