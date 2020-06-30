RPS superintendent addresses experiences shared on ‘BlackAtRPS’ Instagram account

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras addressed the “BlackAtRPS” Instagram account where teachers have shared their experiences with racism.
The account is similar to one created by a group of former Henrico County students, also aimed at sharing anonymous stories of racism and inequality within the school system.
Here is one of the many anonymous accounts shared to the page:
Kamras said in an update posted to the school division’s website on Monday that he takes the stories posted to the accounts “extremely seriously.”
“To all who posted, thank you for courageously sharing your stories. RPS – like the rest of America – is not immune to the 400 years of racism that preceded George Floyd’s murder. Those four centuries infect us all,” Kamras wrote.
Kamras said the school system is committed to becoming more inclusive and actively anti-racist.
“As part of that effort, we shared a draft racial justice policy agenda with the School Board earlier this month (see below). Among other things, this 10-point plan includes anti-bias training for all staff members as well as training on how to lead “across difference” – that is, lead in diverse settings,” Kamras said.
RPS also announced that it will host a series of community town hall meetings where students, staff and community members will lead the discussion and share their voices and experiences. The meetings will take place from July 23 to August 20. More details will be released at a later date.
The school will also launch an RPS Racial Justice Advisory Counsel in the coming weeks.
