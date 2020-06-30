Richmond City Health District’s upcoming COVID-19 testing events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health District has two more upcoming COVID-19 testing events in the month of July.
Both testing events are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 7
Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, Va., 23220
Thursday, July 9
Powhatan Community Center, “The Hut”
5051 Northampton Street, Richmond, Va., 23231
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday (except holidays).
Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.
Attendees are advised to bring their umbrella for rainy weather or shade from the sun while waiting in line.
