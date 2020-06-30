Quirk Hotel reopens for bookings, packages

The Quirk Hotel will be reopening for bookings as well as booking packages and specials for guests. (Source: WVIR)
June 30, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Quirk Hotel will be reopening for bookings as well as booking packages and specials for guests.

Starting on July 1, in the “Happy Quirk Day Package”, bookers will receive a $15 rooftop credit, complimentary champagne amenity and a Quirk tote bag to help celebrate the hotel’s 5th birthday.

Another package option for guests is the Commuter Package.

With the Commuter Package, guests can receive a $25 food credit to the hotel’s restaurant, Q Rooftop, complimentary self-parking and select discounts throughout the week on its guestroom rates.

