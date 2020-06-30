Police: Suspects, vehicle sought in assault with deadly weapon incident

Police: Suspects, vehicle sought in assault with deadly weapon incident
Police are on the scene investigating. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 30, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 7:30 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are now looking for suspects and a vehicle involved in an assault with a deadly weapon incident.

At 3:35 p.m. on June 30, police responded to the 5800 block of Handel Court for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say after the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.