Police: Suspects, vehicle sought in assault with deadly weapon incident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are now looking for suspects and a vehicle involved in an assault with a deadly weapon incident.
At 3:35 p.m. on June 30, police responded to the 5800 block of Handel Court for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say after the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.