Police: Henrico man charged with sexual offense
Demond Kevin Randolph (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 30, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT - Updated June 30 at 5:27 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Henrico man has been charged with a sexual offense.

On June 24, Henrico police were called to the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road to a commercial business for the report of a sex offense around 12:53 p.m.

According to police, Demond Kevin Randolph, 35, of Henrico, was walking around the store carrying a shirt and later walked up behind a female and reached between the female’s legs and took a photo with his cellphone.

Randolph then turned and began walking away, touching himself, police say.

While responding to the scene, officers were given a detailed description of Randolph walking across the parking lot and were able to stop and detain him.

Police say Randolph was charged with:

  • Nonconsent: Film/videotape undressed person
  • Obstruct Justice: Without threats/force

