Police: Henrico man charged with sexual offense

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Henrico man has been charged with a sexual offense.
On June 24, Henrico police were called to the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road to a commercial business for the report of a sex offense around 12:53 p.m.
According to police, Demond Kevin Randolph, 35, of Henrico, was walking around the store carrying a shirt and later walked up behind a female and reached between the female’s legs and took a photo with his cellphone.
Randolph then turned and began walking away, touching himself, police say.
While responding to the scene, officers were given a detailed description of Randolph walking across the parking lot and were able to stop and detain him.
Police say Randolph was charged with:
- Nonconsent: Film/videotape undressed person
- Obstruct Justice: Without threats/force
