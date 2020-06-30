One person dead in Hull Street Road crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person is dead following a crash on Hull Street Road and Genito Road just after 10pm Tuesday.
A portion of Hull Street Road closed, forcing drivers to seen alternatives. A man on the scene says a customer who had just left a convenience store, got in his car when another driver hit him.
Police have not yet released more information. A woman on the scene could be seen crying as police investigated the crash.
This is a developing story.
