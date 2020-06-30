News to Know for June 30: School reopening discussions; police compliance attorney; typical summer weather pattern

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is everything you need to know to get your day started!
A typical summer pattern sets up with isolated storms possible almost every day.
Richmond
The Richmond City School Board met virtually Monday night to discuss reopening schools in the fall.
The district has four options, and there seems to be a front runner with option two, according to a survey that was sent to parents and staff.
Option two seems to have gained the most support and would have students alternate coming back. Half would be Monday/Wednesday, the others would be Tuesday/Thursday, and then all would have virtual lessons on Friday.
Chesterfield
The Chesterfield County School Board will host a series of virtual community meetings regarding potential options for reopening schools in Fall 2020.
Meetings will be live-streamed on the school division’s website, YouTube and Facebook pages.
For a full schedule of meetings, click here.
In response to weeks of protests calling for social justice and police reform, Henrico’s top prosecutor says a new special attorney will focus on holding officers accountable.
This attorney will oversee complaints and work to ensure Henrico officers are enforcing the law appropriately. Taylor says while body cameras serve a great purpose, they’re not enough to ensure compliance.
Taylor says her office will also establish an email address where people can send their concerns about police who may have crossed the line.
Taylor says when it comes down to it, she believes we need law enforcement but she agrees with re-thinking whether officers should respond when there’s a non-violent emergency or a situation involving mental health.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors wants to hear from residents about potentially creating a civilian review board for the police department.
The board wants residents to send an email to civilianreviewboard@henrico.us with your name and home address.
There is no ruling yet after a lawsuit was filed against the City of Richmond, Richmond Police Department and Virginia State Police.
The ACLU of Virginia was in court Monday, asking the judge to grant a Temporary Restraining Order to “stop the police from violating protesters’ rights.”
This comes after the group filed a lawsuit last week, claiming protesters had their constitutional rights violated when police forcefully broke up a demonstration at City Hall.
They say many protesters were injured when police deployed tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. Meanwhile, police say they were attacked with rocks and other objects.
A Richmond Rite Aid partially reopens today after it was damaged during the first weekend of unrest in the city.
For now, the store at the corner of West Broad Street and Belvidere will only offer limited pharmacy services and products.
It’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.
Rite Aid says it plans to fully renovate the store.
“You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.” - Henry Ford
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.