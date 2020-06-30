’Movieland’ prepares for Phase Three reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in three months, movie theaters can reopen.
Many are still waiting, but not Movieland on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, as its operators are ready to open July 1st, with plenty of precautions in place.
It all starts with their mobile app, Bow Tie Cinemas, where customers can do everything including buy tickets and concessions.
“Once you’re in the building, simply let us know you’re here and you’ll get an order number. Your order will be ready for pick up; it will be as contactless as possible,” said Joseph Masher, Chief Operating Officer for Bow Tie Cinemas.
He adds that movie-goers can still visit the concession stand and the box office.
“Our staff will be all masked with Bow Tie masks, and there’ll be plexiglass partitions that were installed. Additionally, there’s distancing markers and guiding stanchions throughout the theater,” he said.
These precautions mean the first part of customers’ journeys could potentially be contact-free. In terms of being in side the auditorium, costumers will not have to worry about other parties perhaps sitting to close for comfort - as every other seat will not be able to be reserved.
“If you are wanting to go with friends, and you trust your friends and want to sit together, buy all the seats next to each other. You can sit together, and the system will automatically not sell the seats around you,” Masher said.
As it stands, there’s an iconic group of movies slated for opening night, such as the Harry Potter franchise or the Lord of the Rings Trilogy - all with $5 ticket prices.
Movieland will operate at 50% capacity and masks are recommended for customers, according to Masher.
A list of movies and showtimes can be found on their website.
