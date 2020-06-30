2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

“There will be no Flying Squirrels games during 2020, but we will continue to be an integral part of the community, being FUNN, DIFFERENT and IMPACTFUL,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We will continue to make memories with our Squirrels fans, though we will make them in new and more creative ways. Rest assured, we are going to stay connected to our community as strongly as we always have. With our friends, neighbors and fans, we will build a great bridge to a very bright future for the Squirrels. We are and will always be FUNNVILLE, period.”