Make-A-Wish grants shopping spree to 18-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has granted a shopping spree to an 18-year-old.
18-year-old Naielle, who was diagnosed with cancer, loves playing video games with his family and wished to have an electronic shopping spree.
Make-A-Wish staff, volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate Naielle’s wish with a surprise car parade outside of Best Buy in Short Pump and were joined by members of Henrico Police Department and Henrico Fire Department.
Following the car parade celebration, Naielle received some of the items he had selected for his shopping spree including a new phone, air pods and a game system.
Unbeknownst to Naielle, at that very moment, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia had arranged for Geek Squad to be at his house setting up his new TV, sound system and gaming chair.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.