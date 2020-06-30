Henrico student places 5th at National Speech and Debate Tournament

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico student placed fifth at the National Speech and Debate Tournament.
Tani Washington from Deep Run High School represented the Richmond region, placing fifth in the “informative speaking” competition earlier this month.
“The things I love about forensics are the passion each student displays when speaking, the comradery in each round, and the ability I get to share a piece of myself with my audience,” said Tani Washington, national finalist and Deep Run Forensics Team Captain. “And I am so beyond grateful for the support of such a wonderful initiative like the Richmond Region Speech & Debate Initiative. When I first came to Deep Run in 2017, I was the only competitor on the team. With the help of the Initiative, our Forensics team has grown to over a dozen students and we had the privilege of receiving our first regional sweepstakes trophy this year. The Richmond Region Speech & Debate Initiative has helped to amplify the voices of students of color who would otherwise become discouraged by the many unfortunate barriers in Forensics.”
Now she’s headed to Western Kentucky University on a forensics scholarship, where she will study international affairs and economics.
It was the first time in over 20 years local students representing the Richmond region qualified for the tournament.
