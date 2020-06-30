Henrico student places 5th at National Speech and Debate Tournament

“The things I love about forensics are the passion each student displays when speaking, the comradery in each round, and the ability I get to share a piece of myself with my audience,” said Tani Washington, national finalist and Deep Run Forensics Team Captain. “And I am so beyond grateful for the support of such a wonderful initiative like the Richmond Region Speech & Debate Initiative. When I first came to Deep Run in 2017, I was the only competitor on the team. With the help of the Initiative, our Forensics team has grown to over a dozen students and we had the privilege of receiving our first regional sweepstakes trophy this year. The Richmond Region Speech & Debate Initiative has helped to amplify the voices of students of color who would otherwise become discouraged by the many unfortunate barriers in Forensics.”