Forecast: A typical summer pattern sets in for the holiday week

A typical summer pattern sets up with isolated storms possible almost each day. Best rain chance comes Wednesday
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance 20%, higher in southern Va)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM showers and storms likely. Lows near 70, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: **FOUTRH OF JULY!** Partly sunny and hot for Independence Day. A few storms possible late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with late day showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 30%)
