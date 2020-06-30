Chesterfield County schools hold virtual town halls to discuss reopening

Based on feedback from parent/staff surveys and community input after the work session, a modification to one of the options proposed June 23 will be introduced as well. The newest option includes a rotating schedule that allows cohorts of students to be in schools for in-person instruction on Mondays/Tuesdays and Thursdays/Fridays (working virtually at home on days when they are not in school). Wednesdays would be designated for cleaning, small group instruction and teacher planning. This newest proposal addresses parent concerns about cleaning between the transition of student groups, allows teachers the opportunity to target small-group instruction for students who need additional support, and provides teachers with the opportunity to have more planning time needed during these unique circumstances.