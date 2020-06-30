Chesterfield County schools hold virtual town halls to discuss reopening

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As school systems around Central Virginia begin to plan for the upcoming academic year, Chesterfield is getting families involved in the planning process.
CCPS is hosting a series of virtual community meetings to look at different options for students - whether in-person, fully online, or a mix of both.
In a statement CCPS wrote:
“Community and staff members are invited to attend the 90-minute meeting in the magisterial district in which they live or work. Each district has three scheduled meetings, which are provided in the morning, afternoon and evening.
School Board members, the Superintendent and the Superintendent’s senior leadership team will discuss various options being considered for a return to learning in September, including providing families the choice to keep their student at home with virtual learning opportunities. The School Board reviewed potential options at its June 23 work session. The presentation is available here.
Based on feedback from parent/staff surveys and community input after the work session, a modification to one of the options proposed June 23 will be introduced as well. The newest option includes a rotating schedule that allows cohorts of students to be in schools for in-person instruction on Mondays/Tuesdays and Thursdays/Fridays (working virtually at home on days when they are not in school). Wednesdays would be designated for cleaning, small group instruction and teacher planning. This newest proposal addresses parent concerns about cleaning between the transition of student groups, allows teachers the opportunity to target small-group instruction for students who need additional support, and provides teachers with the opportunity to have more planning time needed during these unique circumstances.
At the end of the presentation, Board members and staff will engage in a question-and-answer session with families. Questions may be submitted in advance via this Google Form. The form will be available during the town halls, as well, and residents can submit questions in the live stream chat function if they are following online.”
CCPS is considering 6 options for reopening, option one would include students attending school ever day with the option for students to remain home and receive virtual course work each day. Option 6 would include virtual learning for all students, with teachers able to access the building for instructional purposes.
“The guidelines continue to change and we have no crystal ball of understanding of where we are moving in the future but we have to prepare for all options in the future,” explained Dr. Mervin Daugherty, CCPS Superintendent. “The options that were presented are options already out there provided by the department of education and could occur in different phases.”
Superintendent Daughtery says the county is looking to ensure all English language learners and all students with disabilities ca attend school in-person every day. CCPS plans to vote on a school division plan for reopening by July 20th. The plan will then be submitted to the state board of education.
Families have 6 more opportunities to join conversations about reopening.
Wednesday, July 1
- 9-10:30 a.m.: Dale District
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
- 7-8:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
Thursday, July 2
- 9-10:30 a.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
- 7-8:30 p.m.: Dale District
