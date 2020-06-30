Chesterfield County hosts virtual meetings to discuss reopening schools in Fall 2020

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board will host a series of virtual community meetings regarding potential options for reopening schools in Fall 2020.
Meetings will be live streamed on the school division’s website, YouTube and Facebook pages.
School Board members, the Superintendent and the Superintendent’s senior leadership team will discuss various options being considered for a return to learning in September, including providing families the choice to keep their student at home with virtual learning opportunities. The School Board reviewed potential options at its June 23 work session. The presentation is available here.
The newest option includes a rotating schedule that allows cohorts of students to be in schools for in-person instruction on Mondays/Tuesdays and Thursdays/Fridays (working virtually at home on days when they are not in school). Wednesdays would be designated for cleaning, small group instruction and teacher planning. This newest proposal addresses parent concerns about cleaning between the transition of student groups, allows teachers the opportunity to target small-group instruction for students who need additional support, and provides teachers with the opportunity to have more planning time needed during these unique circumstances.
Each district has three scheduled meetings, which are provided in the morning, afternoon and evening.
Tuesday, June 30
9-10:30 a.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts • Noon-1:30 p.m.: Dale District • 7-8:30 p.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
Wednesday, July 1
9-10:30 a.m.: Dale District • Noon-1:30 p.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts • 7-8:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
Thursday, July 2
9-10:30 a.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts • Noon-1:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts • 7-8:30 p.m.: Dale District
Here is how to access the meetings online:
Chesterfield County Public Schools website: mychesterfieldschools.com
Chesterfield County Public Schools YouTube feed: https://www.youtube.com/user/ccpsva
Chesterfield County Public Schools Facebook feed: @chesterfieldschools
Chesterfield County Public Schools Twitter feed: @ccpsinfo
