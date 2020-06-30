AirBnB, short-term rental regulations in effect after public input

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Short-term rental regulations will be going into effect starting on July 1 after extensive public input and best practices research.
On June 22, Richmond City Council passed a series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Ordinance which creates a set of regulations on short-term rental (STR) properties such as AirBnB’s.
In order to operate a short-term rental, the rental unit must be the operator’s primary residence, meaning the operator must reside there at least 185 days a year.
This protects the housing market from the speculative use of private residences as effective hotels and is present in the regulations of counties such as Henrico and Arlington.
The number of nights a year each short-term rental can operate is currently unlimited.
For more information on short term rentals in the City of Richmond, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.