ACLU requests temporary restraining order after filing lawsuit against city, police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is no ruling yet after a lawsuit was filed against the City of Richmond, Richmond Police Department and Virginia State Police.
The ACLU of Virginia was in court Monday, asking the judge to grant a Temporary Restraining Order to “stop the police from violating protesters’ rights.”
This comes after the group filed a lawsuit last week, claiming protesters had their constitutional rights violated when police forcefully broke up a demonstration at City Hall.
They say many protesters were injured when police deployed tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. Meanwhile, police say they were attacked with rocks and other objects.
