Virginia gas has one-week increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas increased by 10 percent from 7.8 million bbl to 8.6 million bbl.
This is the highest record since March even though the demand rate is much lower for a typical summer reading.
Virginia’s gas price average is $1.96, which was up four cents over the past week.
On June 29, the average was 30 cents more than Virginia’s lowest average gas price ($1.66) for 2020.
AAA recommends that drivers should:
- Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready – have your engine and oil levels checked.
- Include an emergency road kit in your vehicle with an extra cell phone charger, first-aid kit, a blanket, flashlight, basic tools, jumper cables, and gloves.
- Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map at TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions.
- Pack face coverings, cleaning supplies and a thermometer.
- Take all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards.
AAA did not release an Independence Day holiday travel forecast this year but does forecast that Americans will take 683 million road trips from July 1 through Sept. 30.
