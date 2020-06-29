UVA Health epidemiologist explains key coronavirus statistics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left doctors scrambling, trying to find the best ways to treat, cure, and even assess the new disease. For non-physicians, the technical language can be hard to comprehend and put into context. A UVA Health epidemiologist says that while there are a slew of data points and statistics released each day, there are a few that are more important to keep track of.