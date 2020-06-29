On this Day: Elvis makes his last visit to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Does music from Elvis Presley still get you all shook up? If so, you’re in luck.
In Episode 4 of Season 1 of NBC12′s podcast “How We Got Here,” you’ll get to hear some Elvis tunes and learn all about his last visit to Richmond, which came on June 29, 1976, 20 years after his first performance in the city.
Reviews of that 1976 performance, though, were a bit mixed, with one reviewer calling it “a so-so show.”
And while you’re here, please don’t be cruel - take some time to catch up on all of “How We Got Here” to learn more about Virginia history!
