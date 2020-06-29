Fourth of July forecast: Hot, watching storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s going to be a typical hot day for the Fourth of July, and there’s a chance mother nature could bring her own fireworks this year across Central Virginia.
High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s on Saturday. But later Saturday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop.
Storms would be most likely between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.
It’s important to point out that most of the daylight hours on July Fourth will likely be dry, it is NOT expected to be a washout. The showers and storms will be hit or miss, so some locations may stay dry the entire day.
We’re still five days away from Saturday, so the forecast will be fine-tuned between now and the holiday weekend. Check back for updates and download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.