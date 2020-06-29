‘RVA Mic Share’ fostering candid conversations on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Richmond, a social media campaign is spending a week focused on having tough conversations and listening. RVA Mic Share is an effort to address topics like race and equality, with a goal of amplifying the voices of Black women.
“It is 34 Black women and 34 White women. The Black women are taking over the social media accounts of their White partners,” explained organizer Amanda Moore. “Even though people on my page can see me post all day long about systemic racism, I feel like sometimes it goes in one ear and out another because I haven’t lived that. So to hear the information and get to know people on a real level, I hope will help with empathy and magnify the voices that need to be heard right now and always.”
Moore is the founder of the non-profit Humans for Good, she says RVA Mic Share is one of the most rewarding projects she has worked on. RVA Mic Share will take places daily from June 29th to July 3rd.
“That is a goal of mine, to come out of this project, for people to know where to volunteer their time and their money after they learn about these amazing organizations these women have,” she said. ”I was just blown away, we have doctors, lawyers, business owners, most of them have non profit foundations.”
Moore is teamed up with Amanda Lynch, president of Black Lives Matter 804. Lynch and Moore chose a topic to cover each day.
“I was trying to think of things on my page within my network that people have a hard time grasping,' Moore said. “Just having frank conversations about the hard stuff.”
They started the week discussing racial differences in parenting.
Moore says she hopes the week concludes with people being willing to listen and learn from a perspective or experience that may be unknown to them.
”I hope they have a different perspective--I hope they say ‘I never really thought about it that way or put myself in her shoes',” she explained. ”It is okay to change who you’ve been and open your heart and mind to new things, new experiences and see that someone’s life may not have been just like yours or those in your inner circle.
