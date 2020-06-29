‘RVA Mic Share’ fostering candid conversations on social media

View this post on Instagram

It's finally here!!!! All info will be cross posted here but to learn from all participants, go to the RVA Mic Share page on Facebook!! Unlike anything ever done before in Richmond, 33 Black women are taking over the pages of 33 who're women to speak their truths. This project will provide first had accounts of living with and experiencing racism, in social network circles who don't see the material as much as needed. I'm SO excited; please join us!! Link in bio! #rvamicshare #sharethemicnow #blacklivesmatter #blackwomen #heartheirvoices #sharetheplatform #blm #defundthepolice #equaljusticeinitiative #racialequity #equality #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #empowerment #empoweringwomen #nonprofit #teach #educate #enlightenment #empathy