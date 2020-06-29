Rite Aid partially reopens after being damaged during protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rite Aid announced it will be partially reopening one of its locations in the city after being damaged during protests.
Rite Aid said on Tuesday, the store located at 520 West Broad Street will resume normal store hours while offering essential pharmacy services and limited over the counter products.
Rite Aid was one of a few businesses that were damaged due to the recent unrest in the city.
A full renovation is planned to return to the store to its role as a destination for whole-being health.
