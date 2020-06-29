Police: Man charged with assault while using vehicle

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been charged with assault while using a vehicle.
On June 28 at 11:12 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center was called for the report of a person struck by a car in the 2300 block of Poplar Road.
A deputy arrived on the scene to find the victim in the yard of the residence with a broken leg.
The victim was transported by the Stafford Fire and Rescue to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries.
The victim and the suspect did not live at the residence where the disturbance took place.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Charles Ervin IV, 31, punched the victim in the face, got into his Ford Expedition, and ran into the victim with the vehicle. Another guest at the residence narrowly avoided being struck by the vehicle.
Ervin then crashed into an unoccupied vehicle at the residence before fleeing, police say.
Police say a look-out was broadcast for Ervin and the Expedition he was driving.
Sgt. Haney located the vehicle near the intersection of Poplar Road and Truslow Road.
When the Sgt. Haney turned his patrol vehicle around to stop Ervin, Ervin increased his speed in an attempt to elude.
Police say Ervin continued to drive at a high rate of speed on Truslow Road before turning into England Run and stopping at a residence on Chain Court.
Ervin then fled from the vehicle and entered a residence by rolling under a partially open garage door.
Deputies established a perimeter around the home and eventually located Ervin hiding in an upstairs closet, according to police.
Police say Ervin, a resident of Woodbridge, was charged with:
- Malicious wounding
- Attempted malicious wounding
- Hit and run
- Eluding
- Reckless driving
- Assault and battery
Ervin did not have permission to enter the home on Chain Court and was subsequently charged with unlawful entry, police say.
Deputies say they discovered an unrestrained child in Ervin’s vehicle, which resulted in a charge of child endangerment. Ervin was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
