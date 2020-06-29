Northam launches rent, mortgage relief program for those impacted by pandemic

Precedence will be given to households without other federal and state eviction or foreclosure protections. From June 29 to July 20, priority will be given to those with current gross income equal or below 50 percent of AMI. Then after July 20, households with current gross incomes at or below 80 percent of AMI will be also be included. Also, households with an unlawful detainer action dated prior to June 8 will be given top consideration.