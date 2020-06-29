News to Know for June 29: Rent, mortgage relief; business grant; new police chief

(WWBT) - Happy Monday! For some it might be a short work week, for others, it might be normal - but here is what you need to know to start it off right.
Mostly Sunny
The warm weather continues with only a low chance for a stray shower.
Rent, Mortgage Relief
The governor’s office is expected to release more information on how thousands of people facing eviction can get funding to pay their rent and mortgages.
Thousands of people financially impacted by COVID-19 will now face eviction in court, as cases are resuming today after being put on hold since March.
While Gov. Ralph Northam didn’t ask the state’s supreme court for an extension on the eviction freeze, he is asking circuit court judges around the state to bar evictions until July 20.
Chesterfield Business Grant
Applications are open for the county’s second round of “Back in Business” grants.
The money is meant to reimburse businesses forced to close their doors because of COVID-19.
Applications open at noon and close this Thursday. Apply for the grant, HERE.
Deadly Crash
Police have identified two people killed in a high-speed head-on crash over the weekend as 42-year-old Christi Noelle Jarratt and 25-year-old Kaitlyn Jarratt.
Officials said an SUV was driving 115 miles per hour on Interstate 295 before exiting onto County Drive and crashing into two cars.
Charges are pending in both Petersburg and Prince George County.
New Police Chief
The new Richmond Police Chief will take over on Wednesday after Interim Chief William “Jody” Blackwell resigned on Friday.
Mayor Levar Stoney appointed Gerald Smith the former deputy chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department. Smith spent close to 30 years with that department.
He says he’s has had his eye on the River City since former chief Will Smith was let go.
Family Mourns 23-year-old
A death investigation is underway after a man died near Lake Chesdin while trying to save someone else.
Bobby Barfield says his son Brandon, 23, was hanging out with his friends when they noticed an elderly man struggling in the water.
Barfield says when Brandon fell and got stuck in the undertow, his friends tried to pull him out of the water but couldn’t.
Bobby says he and his wife find solace in the fact that their son died a hero.
Final Thought
“If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not doing anything. I’m positive that a doer makes mistakes.” - John Wooden
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.