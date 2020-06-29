Man charged in connection to deadly shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Chesterfield.
Police were called to a home around 1 a.m. on June 29 in the 17300 block of Genito Road for the report of a man who had inadvertently shot.
The victim, identified as Roy K. Long Jr., 34, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Jamieson P. Miller, 23, was arrested and charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm in relation to the shooting.
“At this time, the investigation indicates that Long and Miller were both handling the firearm when it was fired,” police said.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
