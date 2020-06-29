Forecast: Seasonably hot through the work week with limited rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A typical early summer weather pattern will continue for the next several days, with seasonably hot high temperatures and hit or miss shower/storm chances.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with low chance for a stray shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 10%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s to near 90. (PM Rain Chance 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s to low 90s. (Rain Chance 10%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot for Independence Day. A pop up shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for late day shower and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
