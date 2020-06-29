Branch Museum of Architecture and Design introduces listening theatre exhibition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design is introducing a listening theatre exhibition called, ““Listening Theatres: The Sounds of Iconic Landscapes and Architectural Spaces”.
Karen Van Lengen and Jim Welty explore the act of attentive listening through interactive engagement with the world around them.
These listening projects have been created using actual sound recordings, interpretive drawings, and presented in animations that celebrate the aural personalities of these public spaces.
It will also include animations that celebrate the aural personalities of these public spaces such as:
- The Academical Village at the University of Virginia, and New York City spaces
- Grand Central Terminal
- The New York Public Library
- The Seagram Building
- Rockefeller Center
- The Guggenheim Museum
The exhibition also includes photographic stills of each of these animations. Prints from the show will be available for sale with 50 percent of proceeds donated to the museum.
The exhibition will start from July 16 to Sept. 13.
The museum will sponsor an on-line interview with the artists moderated by Joel Sanders, FAIA, on July 21, from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
