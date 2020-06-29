Arlington man dies while swimming in Lake Anna

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 29, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 5:24 PM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says an Arlington man died while swimming on Lake Anna.

On June 28, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person in distress on Lake Anna.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they were informed that a 56-year-old Arlington resident had entered the water from a boat, and is believed to have had a sudden cardiac emergency while swimming.

Police say the man was able to make it back to the boat and while en-route to Pleasant Landing Marina, he went unconscious.

Attempts to revive the individual were unsuccessful.

