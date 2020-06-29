Applications for Chesterfield’s second round of ‘Back in Business’ grants now open

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Applications are open for Chesterfield County’s second round of ‘Back in Business’ grants.
The money is meant to reimburse businesses forced to close their doors because of COVID-19.
Here is the criteria for businesses to be eligible for round two:
- Must be a for-profit business entity with a place of business located in Chesterfield County;
- Must have been in business for a minimum of 2 years;
- Must have at least $30,000 but no more than $3 million in annual gross revenues for the past 2 years;
- Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19.
What the grants can be used for:
- Employee compensation (including wages and benefits)
- Working capital
- Equipment Inventory
- Rent
- Other business-critical operating expenses
Applications close on July 2 at noon. For more information on eligibility and to apply, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.