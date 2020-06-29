Applications for Chesterfield’s second round of ‘Back in Business’ grants now open

Applications for Chesterfield’s second round of ‘Back in Business’ grants now open
Bardstown Mayor Richard Heaton believes the city’s former financial officer took money from the city over a six-year period starting in 2013. (Source: Pexels)
June 29, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 1:52 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Applications are open for Chesterfield County’s second round of ‘Back in Business’ grants.

The money is meant to reimburse businesses forced to close their doors because of COVID-19.

Here is the criteria for businesses to be eligible for round two:

  • Must be a for-profit business entity with a place of business located in Chesterfield County; 
  • Must have been in business for a minimum of 2 years; 
  • Must have at least $30,000 but no more than $3 million in annual gross revenues for the past 2 years;
  • Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19.

What the grants can be used for:

  • Employee compensation (including wages and benefits)
  • Working capital
  • Equipment Inventory
  • Rent
  • Other business-critical operating expenses

Applications close on July 2 at noon. For more information on eligibility and to apply, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.