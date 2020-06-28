Victim identified in Richmond homicide investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man killed in the city’s east end.
Richmond police officers were called to the 2600 block of Ford Avenue for a report of a person who had been shot on Thursday, June 25, at approximately 1:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult male outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:22 p.m.
The victim has been identified as Dominic Thompson, 31, of Richmond.
The Richmond Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this homicide can call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also submit a tip at www.7801000.com or using the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.