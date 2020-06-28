Richmond Public Schools receives grant for after-school STEM program

“As a firm believer in the power of place-based education to engage students in systems-level thinking and gain ownership of their surroundings, I am extremely excited for our schools to be stakeholders in this grant,” said Josh Bearman, RPS science curriculum and instructional specialist. “As our understanding of scientific thinking moves beyond rote memorization of vocabulary terms, it is experiences like these that will provide our students the opportunity to truly know and have an impact upon the systems, cycles, and components of their local environment and, by extension, the larger world.”