Richmond Public Schools receives grant for after-school STEM program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will receive a grant to provide after-school watershed-related projects in STEM learning.
Projects related to STEM -- or science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- will be funded by grants from the North American Association for Environmental Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in conjunction with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Partners and the U.S. Department of Education.
Nationwide, more than $2.3 million will be awarded to 91 sites and their students, many of whom live in high-poverty and under served areas.
The out-of-school programs will develop students’ environmental literacy and leadership skills. The projects include hands-on learning activities and connecting to nature.
“As a firm believer in the power of place-based education to engage students in systems-level thinking and gain ownership of their surroundings, I am extremely excited for our schools to be stakeholders in this grant,” said Josh Bearman, RPS science curriculum and instructional specialist. “As our understanding of scientific thinking moves beyond rote memorization of vocabulary terms, it is experiences like these that will provide our students the opportunity to truly know and have an impact upon the systems, cycles, and components of their local environment and, by extension, the larger world.”
