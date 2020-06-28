Police: Chesapeake man arrested in Richmond for having active explosive device

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police says a Chesapeake man was arrested in Richmond for having an active explosive device in his possession.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 27, state police say they conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Rav4, which was traveling the wrong way on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near The Diamond.
As troopers approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Harrison Sellers, 22, of Chesapeake, attempted to flee and struggled with the troopers.
Sellers was taken into custody without further incident.
According to police, the following items were in Sellers’s possession:
- An incendiary device
- Hand saw
- Wooden shields
- Gas mask
- A shovel fashioned into a spear
A state police bomb technician confirmed the incendiary object was an active explosive device.
The investigation is ongoing.
