Forecast: A few strong storms possible this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as temperatures stay seasonably warm/hot for this time of the year.
*Sky impacts from the Saharan dust will be minimal over our latitudes, but there is an orange air quality alert on Sunday, which means those in sensitive groups with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activity.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid with a few scattered showers and strong storms during the late afternoon and evening. There is Marginal Severe Risk (Level 1 of 5) for a low risk for gusty winds with any thunderstorms. The threat looks highest to our North & East. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90 (PM Rain Chance 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (PM Rain Chance 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 10%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A pop up shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
