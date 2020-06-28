Coast Guard helps rescue woman and boy, 3, aboard jet ski

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski near Chincoteague, Virginia after they went missing.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that it received a report about the missing jet skiers at 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
The search involved a helicopter and multiple boats.
The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard in Horntown Bay and directed a boat to the scene.
The woman and boy were transferred back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.
