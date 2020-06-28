Children’s Museum will remain closed during Phase 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum announced that it will remain closed to the public during Phase 3.
While Phase 3 does allow for museums to be open, the state’s guidelines include instructions that museums should remove or deactivate shared objects and interactive exhibits.
The President of The Children’s Museum says its experience is interactive in nature, so the museum must remain closed until the Governor allows it to reopen.
Families can expect certain modifications to the museum including:
- Timed tickets which must be reserved in advance
- A one-way play path through the Museum to encourage social distancing
- Additional handwashing and hand sanitation stations throughout the exhibit spaces
- Modified exhibits designed to enhance outdoor spaces and provide new learning opportunities for families
In accordance with Executive Order 63, masks will be required for guests ages 10 or older and are highly encouraged for guests over the age of 3.
The museum says it will update it’s website and social media with a reopening date soon.
