Virtual run, walk held to support Virginia’s wildlife

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) are inviting the community to a virtual 5k run/walk called, “Run for the Wild” to support habitat projects in Virginia. DGIF is also hosting the event to celebrate its name changing to the Department of Wildlife Resources.
All registration proceeds will go toward DGIF’s Restore the Wild initiative.
Registered participants can run or walk a course of their choosing at their own pace on July 17-19.
Those who wish to participate are reminded to be safe and follow social distance guidelines.
Registration includes a wooden finisher medal, pocket notebook, vinyl sticker, a digital badge and entry into the Run for the Wild Sweepstakes to win a Virginia Lifetime Freshwater Fishing License!
This license allows access to our 250,000 acres of public lands in Virginia and is your badge of honor as a wildlife conservationist.
Participants can compete in four unique challenges to win prizes such as:
Falcon Fierce Challenge:
- Be the person that completes their Run for the Wild 5K with the fastest finish time (Male & Female winners).
Turtle Trot Challenge:
- Be the person that takes the longest time to complete their Run for the Wild 5K.
Flora & Fauna Fanatic Challenge:
- Share your best photos of the native Virginia plants and wildlife you see along your Run for the Wild route.
Scenic Seeker Challenge:
- Share the most scenic photo from your Run for the Wild route. Bonus points if your route is on public land!
Prizes for each challenge were provided by DGIF partners: Blue Ridge Outdoors, Crewel & Unusual, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Fleet Feet Richmond, Keep Virginia Cozy, Virginia is for Lovers and the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia.
The registration deadline is July 16.
For more information, click here.
