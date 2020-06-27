Police: One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person is dead in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Petersburg.
On June 27, at 10:26 a.m., a Prince George County police officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 295 near the 3-mile marker.
Police say radar picked up a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.
According to police, the jeep exited off exit 3B from Interstate 295, heading westbound on County Drive into Petersburg.
As officers were trying to catch up to the jeep, police said the jeep crashed head-on into two vehicles traveling eastbound on County Drive.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Petersburg police were notified of the crash by Prince George police.
A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.
An occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash died at the scene and multiple others were injured and transported to local hospitals.
Petersburg police and the Virginia State Police are on the scene.
Charges are pending in both Petersburg and Prince George County.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
