Police investigating shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a shooting investigation is underway in the city of Richmond.
On June 27 at approximately 4:00 p.m., police responded to the area of the 200 block of North 30th Street for the report of a shooting.
Richmond police officers say they located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
