Police investigating shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 27, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 7:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a shooting investigation is underway in the city of Richmond.

On June 27 at approximately 4:00 p.m., police responded to the area of the 200 block of North 30th Street for the report of a shooting.

Richmond police officers say they located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

