Miss. Senate, House both approve resolution to suspend rules, create committee to change flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House and Senate both voted on Saturday to suspend rules, allowing for a vote to take place to change the current state flag.
The vote on House Concurrent 79 was approved by the House on a vote of 84-35.
The State Senate approved HC 79 by a vote of 36-14.
HC 79 also includes the creation of a flag committee. The HCR says the new flag cannot contain the Confederate battle emblem and says the flag must include “In God We Trust.”
The goal is to get the new flag design on ballots in November. If the commission’s design doesn’t get majority approval in November, HCR 79 says the commission would design another new flag.
The “In God We Trust” would likely come as part of the official state seal, which was introduced by former governor Phil Bryant. Bryant has tweeted in support of one design that includes the seal prominently:
After the vote, the House adjourned until 2 p.m. Sunday.
The suspension of the rules is the first step to changing the state flag. The vote will then move toward removing the flag, which must also be passed by both the House and Senate. Governor Tate Reeves already said if the bill on a new flag reaches his desk, he will pass it.
