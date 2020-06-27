Library of Congress introduces online folk concert series

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Congress is introducing a folk summer concert series called, “Homegrown at Home”.
The concert is being presented in a new online format consistent with social distancing guidelines and safety practices.
The series will continue throughout the summer with a new concert every Wednesday.
Homegrown at Home will kick off on June 24 at 12 p.m. featuring The Riley Family Band featuring Grammy-winning accordionist, fiddler and singer Steve Riley of the Cajun Band Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys.
Other artists featured will include:
- John McCutcheon: Songs from the American Folklife Center Archive, July 1
- Sihasin: Jeneda and Clayson Benally from the Navajo Nation (Arizona), July 8
- Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas: Scottish Music for Fiddle and Cello, July 15
- Emma Bjoring and Petrus Johansson: Traditional Songs from Sweden, July 22
- Sean Ardoin: Creole Music and Zydeco from Louisiana, July 29
- Jay Ungar and Molly Mason: Oldtime Fiddle Tunes and Songs, August 5
- Walter Parks: Haunting Swamp Hollers from Georgia, August 12
- Carmen Agra Deedy: Family Stories from a Master Storyteller, August 19
- Eva Salina and Peter Stan: Serbian, Roma, and Jewish Songs, August 26
- Si Kahn at 12 p.m. and Joe Jencks: Work Songs and More from the American Folk Center Archive at 12:30 p.m., Sept. 2
- Reggie Harris: Spirituals, Freedom Songs and Other Songs of Hope, September 9
- Dom Flemons: Black Cowboy Songs and More from the American Songster, Sept. 16
During the concert premiere, viewers will have the opportunity to use the chat feature to engage with the artists in real-time as they tune into the performance.
Each concert is pre-recorded at the home of the featured artists and is presented on the American Folklore Center Facebook page.
All concerts will be made permanently available on the Library of Congress Youtube channel.
The series is free and tickets are not required.
