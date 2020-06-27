Governor Northam announces Ashton Lewis will establish sawmill in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Ashton Lewis Holding Company will be establishing a sawmill in Caroline County.
The company will be investing $11 million to create a new specialty southern yellow pine sawmill in Ruther Glen.
Ashton Lewis recently acquired the assets of W.T. Jones & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, pine sawmill established in 1970, saving 44 jobs in Caroline County.
Ashton Lewis has a reputation for producing quality pine products both in the United States and internationally and sources the highest value pine logs for the production of various lumber and wood products.
The company has committed to source 90 percent of all pine lumber purchases from Virginia forestland owners.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Ashton Lewis to Virginia, where the forestry is our third-largest private industry,” Governor Northam said. “Ashton Lewis’ commitment to Caroline County will not only preserve quality jobs for hardworking Virginians and bring valuable investment to this rural locality, but will continue to provide markets for our forestland owners.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Caroline County to secure the project for the Commonwealth.
Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund to assist the county with the project.
Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP).
