Forecast: Turning hotter this weekend with strong storm chance for Sunday

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid with a few scattered showers and strong storms during the late afternoon and evening. There is Marginal Severe Risk (Level 1 of 5) for the northern half of Virginia and a Slight Severe Risk (Level 2 of 5) for the southern half of Virginia from the Storm Prediction Center. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90 (PM Rain Chance 50%)