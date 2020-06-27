Forecast: Turning hotter this weekend with strong storm chance for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our temperatures will peak back in the 90s today, with a slow increase in dewpoints and humidity.
*Sky impacts from the Saharan dust may be minimal over our latitudes, but if we see any this weekend or early next week it would most likely be mainly some hazy skies
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid with a few scattered showers and strong storms during the late afternoon and evening. There is Marginal Severe Risk (Level 1 of 5) for the northern half of Virginia and a Slight Severe Risk (Level 2 of 5) for the southern half of Virginia from the Storm Prediction Center. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90 (PM Rain Chance 50%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late in day. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (PM Rain Chance 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 20%)
