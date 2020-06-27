Chesterfield Parks and Recreation to oversee Cooperative Extension Service

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will manage the county’s Cooperative Extension office starting on July 1.
The Chesterfield Cooperative Extension Service provides research-based educational programming in three key areas:
- Agricultural and natural resources
- 4-H youth development
- Family and consumer resources
Cooperative Extension staff are able to significantly expand services to the community by utilizing a large volunteer base to provide additional outreach.
These volunteers serve as Master Gardeners, 4-H camp and club leaders, and Master Food Volunteers to carry forth the work of Extension into the Chesterfield community.
The agency also operates a laboratory, where staff assists residents with their plant disease, insect or weed inquiries and problems for free.
Cooperative Extension will continue offering the same services, camps, seminars and programming from its Lori Road offices and laboratory, with plans to maintain and enhance gardening, nutrition and financial wellness programs as part of its transition into Parks and Recreation.
To learn more about the Cooperative Extension Office, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.