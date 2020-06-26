VMFA announces death of Board of Trustees member

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has announced the passing of a man they credit with expanding and diversifying the museum’s collection.
William Royall, Jr., passed away on Thursday.
Royall was a Board of Trustees member and a past president of the VMFA board.
He and his wife, Pam, have donated more than 100 works of modern and contemporary art to the museum over the course of the last decade.
“As with many museums, collections are built upon the vision of patrons. Bill and Pam have been that bedrock for the VMFA’s 21st-Century collection,” said Valerie Cassel Oliver, the Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. “The diverse practices, voices and expressions in the galleries are seeded by their deep appreciation of evolving traditions and voices. We owe a debt of gratitude to their advocacy in contemporary art and belief in its capacity to change the world.”
The Royall’s are credited with getting the museum’s latest attraction, “Rumors of War” by artist Kehinde Wiley to Richmond.
A memorial installation of gifts of contemporary art from Bill and Pam Royall’s collection is also being planned, which will go on display in the museum’s 21st-Century gallery in July.
